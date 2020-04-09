After all these years, AJ Michalka has finally cleared up those rumors that her hit song “Potential Breakup Song” was inspired by her relationship with Joe Jonas! Yep, fans have been convinced for quite some time now that the shady track was about the Jonas Brothers singer, but now, the blonde beauty has revealed that it wasn’t written about him after all!

Instead, she admitted that her song “Flattery” was about the “Sucker” crooner.

“‘Flattery’ not ‘Potential,'” the 28-year-old singer replied to a fan who had tweeted about “Potential Breakup Song” being about Joe.

“I will admit if you’ll admit it / It’s harder than we both thought / It’s easier to fall apart / Look where we are / I can forgive it, I can’t forget it / You left me here with all these scars / And you can’t deny the hardest part: I’m not in your arms,” the lyrics to “Flattery” read. “We’re hurt more than we appear / The world will never know / We both have taste in tears my dear / You’re denying what I say / Don’t act like it’s okay / ‘Cause it’s not okay.”

For those who forgot, AJ and Joe first met on the Cheetah-licious Christmas Tour back in December 2005. And when she and her sis Aly Michalka joined the Jonas Brothers on their Living Room Tour that summer, rumors started to swirl that they were a couple. By November 2006 though, they had broken up — although it’s still unclear what ultimately went wrong between them.

Now, AJ is happily dating Good Trouble actor Josh Pence, and they honestly seem so happy together. As for the 30-year-old, he married his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Turner, in May 2019. They first started dating back in October of 2016 (they were introduced by their mutual friend, Hailee Steinfeld), and announced they were getting married one year later. News hit the web that they were expecting their first baby together last month, and fans could not be more excited for them!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.