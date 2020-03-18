This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 15 years since the show Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered. That’s right, its first episode aired on March 18, 2005, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! For those who forgot, the Disney Channel series, and its eventual spinoff, have become some of the most iconic shows in the network’s history and fans were devastated when it came to an end.

It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and Phill Lewis get involved in some kind of hilarious high jinks on their TV screens. Fans may not remember, but the characters of Zack and Cody actually had a ton of different girlfriends throughout the years. Yep, stars like Selena Gomez, Debby Ryan, Victoria Justice, Zoey Deutch and tons more made appearances on the show long and went on some pretty epic dates with the twins, TBH.

But what are the guest stars up to now? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, these lovely ladies have accomplished so much since they appeared on the show! Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the girlfriends from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck are up to now.

