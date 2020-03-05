Get ready to see Dylan Sprouse on the big screen, once again, because the trailer for his new movie Banana Split is finally here! On Monday, March 2, fans got their first look at the heartthrob’s latest flick, and boy, does it look good. For those who missed it, Dylan is set to star alongside Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Addison Riecke, Jacob Batalon and more in this coming-of-age movie.

From the look of it, this film will not only make viewers laugh, but shed a few tears too. So, mark those calendars and get ready to buy some tickets because Banana Split hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

The film tells the story of BFFs turned boyfriend and girlfriend, April and Nick, but when they breakup, April finds herself a new bestie named Clara. But here’s the catch, Clara is Nick’s new girlfriend. In order to keep their friendship a secret, the girls set some ground rules and the number one rule is no talking about Nick. Even though their friendship stays pretty strong, Nick still manages to come between the girls.

During an interview with Refinery29, Hannah — who plays April and also cowrote the flick — dished on her inspiration for the movie.

“This happened to me in high school,” she explained. “I had a really big meaningful high school relationship. When we broke up, he started dating someone else. I ended up meeting her at a party. We became obsessed with each other even though we wanted to hate each other.”

Dylan may have returned to acting in 2017 after a brief hiatus, but Banana Split marks his first venture into the rom-com world. But soon, he’ll be a total pro! Not to mention, the 27-year-old is starring as Trevor in the highly-anticipated After sequel, After We Collided — set to be released this year.

