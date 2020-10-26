Does Cole Sprouse have a new lady in his life? The Riverdale star was spotted packing on the PDA with Reiña Silva on Saturday, October 24, months after confirming his split from Lili Reinhart.

The former Disney Channel star, 28, and model, 22, were hugging during an outing in Vancouver, according to photos obtained by Just Jared. The Suite Life alum sported khaki pants, a red hat and a jacket while his rumored other half opted for jeans and a white sweater. Cole also had a face mask pulled down, resting on his chin.

Prior to his rumored romance with Reiña, the actor was in an on-and-off relationship with his Riverdale costar and on-screen love interest, Lili, 24. Cole confirmed their split with an Instagram post on August 19.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

A few months after their split, fans first speculated that Cole and Reiña were more than friends in early October when the actor uploaded two photos of her on Instagram. In one snap, which Cole captioned, “Last leaves of bc,” Reiña was posing in a field.

Although neither Cole nor Reiña have commented on the nature of their relationship, J-14 decided to investigate and find out everything you need to know about the model. Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.