Over the years, Lana Condor has made a name for herself as one of the best dressed actresses in Hollywood! After her breakout role in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the Netflix star started slaying red carpets at every event she attended.

“I love, love, love, more than anything in the world, menswear!” she told Who What Wear in November 2018. “I love wearing oversized suits, I love pantsuits, I love high collars … Maybe tomorrow, I’ll wake up and be like, I want to wear all the dresses. But for now, I love suits.”

Although she hasn’t had the opportunity to show off her personal style with suits, Lana has gotten the chance to wear tons of high-fashion looks to some major events over the years, including the 2019 Met Gala, in which she donned a pink dress so fluffy that her clutch got lost within its fabric. Fellow addends were even calling Lana’s phone to see if they could feel it vibrating!

“And the answer was, no, I did not feel it vibrate. And [at] this point I was convinced I’d never find it,” she shared via Instagram Stories after the event, sharing that Riverdale star Charles Melton “swooped in and saved the day.”

When it comes to fashion, Lana revealed to POPSUGAR in January 2020 that she has a very specific goal in mind. “I know this sounds silly, but I just want to be your every girl,” the brunette beauty explained. “Sometimes in fashion, it can become unattainable. Even in my personal life, I can’t even wear certain things that stylists want to throw on me. I still want girls out there to be able to wear pieces I do.”

That same year, Lana teamed up with Aerie to achieve her goal of being the “every girl” as one of their #AerieReal Role Models.

“It means being confident in yourself, taking up space, and owning your power,” she also told POPSUGAR. Lana also shared her best tips for feeling confident, revealing, “Every morning I look into the mirror and say, ‘OK, you are beautiful. You know this. You know this in your heart. What’s on the inside is what really counts.'”

Yes, she may be able to wear some pretty dresses, but when it comes down to it, Lana’s a pretty relatable girl! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of her best red carpet looks over the years.

