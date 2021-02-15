She’s saying goodbye to Lara Jean Covey and hello to a new role! Lana Condor is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Boo, Bitch.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to share with you this fantastic project we’ve been working on for about a year now!” the To All the Boys star wrote on Instagram when announcing the project in February 2021. “BOO, BITCH is coming in hot and y’all are in for one wild ride!!! Thank you to our incredible team that has pushed our baby through!!! Let’s gooooo.”

As fans know, this isn’t the actress’ first time working with the streaming service. For three years, she took over Netflix with the fan-favorite trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Nor does this upcoming series mark Lana’s first TV role. She starred in the sci-fi series Deadly Class in 2018. So, Boo, Bitch will just continue to skyrocket the actress into having a successful career in Hollywood!

Although not much has been released about the show just yet, J-14 rounded up everything we know so far! Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.