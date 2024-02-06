To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actors Lana Condor and Ross Butler are teaming up for another rom-com! Including a stacked cast of talented actor, the two are set to star in a Love Actually-inspired romantic comedy film titled Worth the Wait.

Keep reading for everything we know about the movie.

Who Stars In ‘Worth the Wait’ Movie?

Along with Lana, Andrew and Ross, other actors in Worth the Wait include Andrew Koji, Sung Kang, Elodie Yung, Karena Lam and Kheng Hua Tan.

Set in Seattle and Kuala Lumpur, Worth the Wait is a heart-warming film about the intertwining lives of Asian-American stranger over the course of a year. The rom-com, which is directed by Tom Shu-Yu Lin, is currently in post-production and was picked up by production company The Exchange in February 2024.

“A modern approach to Love Actually with a star-studded Asian American cast, Tom made a heartwarming rom-com that is truly worth the wait,” said Nat McCormick, The Exchange’s worldwide sales and distribution president said in a statement, per Variety.

ICYMI, Lana is no stranger to rom-coms, as she played Lara Jean in Netflix romance film franchise To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — where Ross also starred in the second movie, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

“It was a crazy emotional experience, because the last few years have been the greatest ups and the greatest downs of my life,” Lana told The New York Times in February 2021 following the release of the final To All the Boys film. “I love the movies, the friends I made in the movies, the story — I love the color scheme of our movies, the pinks and the teals. So knowing it’s the last time I’ll be in the bedroom, the last time I’ll be in the school, all these things that I’ve been spending so much time in in the past three years, is emotional. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

When Does ‘Worth the Wait’ Come Out?

So far, the film has yet to announce details on its release date — but we’re guessing it’s going to be … worth the wait.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.