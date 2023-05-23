To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is the ultimate teen romcom trilogy, period. The Netflix movies followed Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor) and her love story with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). So, are the two endgame by the time the third movie premiered in 2021? Keep reading to see their complete relationship timeline.

ICYMI, the fan-favorite franchise ended with Lara Jean and Peter deciding to continue their relationship while going to different colleges — New York University and Stanford University, respectively.

“I think they’re going to really try,” Lana told Elle Magazine in February 2021 of the characters’ long-distance romance. “I think their intentions are to try, but I also know that life gets in the way, and I do believe they need to grow separately. They’re at that pinnacle time in your life where you’re developing. I do think they get together maybe after college, like in years to come. For me, I believe that if you love someone, and they love you, and it is pure and true, I believe it can work.”

However, a few months later, the Netflix actress seemed to have changed her mind on the matter, explaining that she really didn’t think the fictional lovebirds would stay together during an interview with Us Weekly in May 2021.

“People hate that answer, but I don’t [think Lara Jean and Peter would stay together],” she revealed. “I think that they would try their best. I think in college they would give it their college try. They try their best, but ultimately separate so they can grow apart.”

While she did call the duo “endgame,” adding, “I do think they would meet after college, like, in the workplace, like, adults who’ve lived some life and then they would be together forever after that. But I do think they would take a break … I’d love for them to reunite after, like, years of being apart and getting to know each other as adults. That’s my dream. But no one has come to me with that. Just a dream manifesting.”

