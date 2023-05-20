Showing support! The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before stars are so proud of former costar Anna Cathcart and her spinoff series XO, Kitty.

“We have a whole ladies’ group chat of all of us girls,” the Netflix star exclusively told J-14 in May 2023, referring to her onscreen sisters, Lana Condor (Lara Jean) and Janel Parrish (Margot), who appeared in the streaming service’s movies, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. “But they were so supportive, and I was so lucky to have people to turn to and call when I wanted advice or wanted someone to listen. I was very, very lucky.”

Passing the torch to Anna, the Boo, Bitch actress shared some amazing advice about leading a series.

“Really just the advice of taking care of yourself and taking a deep breath when you need it because it’s so exciting, but it can get very overwhelming, of course, at times,” the Descendants 3 alum gushed. “Having that reminder was really good.”

The 10-episode series, XO, Kitty, showed Anna’s character, Kitty Covey, as she moved to South Korea to find love. While none of the original To All the Boys stars made an appearance in the show, Noah Centineo (Peter) did make an appearance at the XO, Kitty premiere.

“We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters,” To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han told Netflix about the show in a May 2023 interview. “And Lana and Noah are both off and doing big things. The whole To All the Boys family couldn’t be more proud of them and excited for all the things that come next. We’re all excited to see Anna [Cathcart] really pick up the mantle and continue Kitty’s story.”

That being said, the OG stars still gushed over the To All the Boys universe continuing to expand! Scroll through our gallery to read the OG stars’ quotes about XO, Kitty.

