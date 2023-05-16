Sisters supporting sisters! Anna Cathcart is the new star of XO, Kitty, a Netflix spinoff following her character from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which starred Lana Condor as Lara Jean. In XO, Kitty, Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty moves to Seoul, South Korea, to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and enroll in the same academy her mother once attended.

Anna exclusively revealed to J-14 the advice that Lana gave to Anna before filming XO, Kitty — from leading lady to leading lady. Keep reading to see what she said at the L.A. premiere of XO, Kitty on May 11, 2023.

What Was the Advice Lana Condor Gave to Anna Cathcart?

Anna revealed that while the original cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was very supportive after XO, Kitty was announced, she mostly spoke to Lana and Janel Parrish, who both played her older sisters in the OG movie trilogy.

“We have a whole ladies’ group chat of all of us girls,” Anna told J-14. “But they were so supportive and I was so lucky to have people to turn to and call when I wanted advice or wanted someone to listen. I was very, very lucky.”

As for the advice that Lana gave to Anna, specifically?

“Really just the advice of taking care of yourself and taking a deep breath when you need it because it’s so exciting but it can get very overwhelming, of course, at times,” Anna recalled. “Having that reminder was really good.”

When Is ‘XO, Kitty’ Being Released?

ICYMI, XO, Kitty will premiere its 10 episodes on Netflix on May 18, 2023. The author of the To All the Boys novels, Jenny Han, served as the co-showrunner for the spinoff.

The show takes place in the To All the Boys universe, however, “a lot of time has passed” since Lara Jean’s story ended and Kitty’s begins, Anna explained to J-14 last year.

“Obviously, she’s just in a very different stage, but she goes to Korea for boarding school. So, that’s the main thing I can share,” Anna said. “Most things past that, I can’t really say too much. But yeah, it’s her adventure in Korea and her adventure of just figuring out who she is in high school.”

