The Covey sisters are back! To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Lana Condor and Anna Cathcart finally reunited after 2 years during 2023’s New York Fashion Week. Keep reading to see photos of the pair posed together.

ICYMI, Lana played Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix movies based off of the Jenny Han books of the same name, while Anna played her little sister, Kitty. The movie spawned three movies in total, and also starred breakout actors like Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher.

The third and final film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, premiered in 2021, which is also (seemingly) when Lana and Anna last saw each other — until now!

After attending a NYFW show with the brand Aldeam, Anna posted a carousel of photos via Instagram, two of which included her posed next to Lana! “A fashion show and a family reunion all in one,” she wrote as the caption. We love to see it!

Following the wrap of the To All the Boys movies, Anna starred in a spinoff series titled XO, Kitty, which premiered on Netflix in May 2023. The show follows Anna’s To All the Boys character Kitty, the teen matchmaker who moves to Seoul, South Korea, to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend named Dae.

“We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters,” Jenny Han told Netflix about the show in a May 2023 interview. “And Lana and Noah are both off and doing big things. The whole To All the Boys family couldn’t be more proud of them and excited for all the things that come next. We’re all excited to see Anna [Cathcart] really pick up the mantle and continue Kitty’s story.”

Netflix announced that the show would return for a second season in June 2023, and Lana couldn’t be more happy for her former costar!

“I don’t really have any advice for Anna because I think that she’s just so successful,” Lana told TODAY.com in June 2023. “She’s so smart, she’s so prepared all the time. She doesn’t need my advice, she’s crushing it.”

“Anna’s one of the strongest women that I know,” she added, continuing on to say that it helps to “surround yourself by good people” when facing quick fame.

