They’re everywhere: internet boyfriends. Every month it seems like another actor or musician is on everyone’s minds — edits on TikTok, viral YouTube videos, social media posts, there’s no escaping him. J-14 has done the hard work for you (you’re very welcome) and gathered a list of all of the men who the internet has called their boyfriends this year (so far).

First and foremost, we have to start with a man from the Bridgerton universe, it’s the law. In 2023, we were introduced to the king of Bridgerton men, literally: King George III, played by Corey Mylchreest. The actor plays the younger version of King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which premiered on Netflix on May 5, 2023.

Corey is a Hollywood newcomer, with the Bridgerton prequel serving as his first major role.

Previously, the English actor graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in 2020. Following that, he made his TV debut as Adonis in an episode of Netflix fantasy series, The Sandman. Corey jokingly shared his mom’s review of his performance via Instagram: “Best two lines ever delivered on screen.”

Following his debut in Bridgerton, fans immediately started falling in love with the newcomer, making edits of steamy scenes from the Netflix show, and editing together his best interview moments (there’s a lot).

Another actor who garnered a similar response around the same time (and is also a royal) is Jonah Hauer-King, who played prince Eric in Disney’s live-adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Following the movie’s premiere on May 26, fans fell in love with his gentle love and chemistry for Ariel (played by Halle Bailey), as well as the way he portrayed the iconic Disney prince, adding some personality and life to the character.

The London native is also pretty new to the world of acting, starring in several projects before The Little Mermaid, such as Postcards From London, A Dog’s Way Home, 2017’s Little Women and Once Upon a Time In Staten Island.

“I started out doing theater and I think it’s informed me a lot,” he shared during an interview with 1883 Magazine. “Doing a play has a great sense of a ‘company’, and the feeling that you’re all working towards the same thing. I think being respectful of everyone’s job, and recognizing the importance that everyone has in the process — that’s when the best work is made.”

