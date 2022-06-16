She’s a fashion icon both on screen and off! Anna Cathcart made a name for herself in Young Hollywood after playing Kitty Covey in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise. Now, she’s gearing up for her own spinoff series.

It was announced in October 2021 that the actress would be reprising her role for the XO, Kitty spinoff series. “The story isn’t over just yet,” the To All the Boys official Instagram account posted amid the show news.

“In the first movie, Kitty is definitely just the little sister. She’s in middle school and she’s young, and she’s there to be the pesky little sister to Lara Jean,” Anna told Collider in February 2021 of her character. “And in the third movie, you start to see her go onto her own path, where has her own small little romance and she’s going through these things. She has so many good role models in her life, with Margot and Lara Jean, and you definitely get to see Kitty grow up a bit. That was really special for me to experience, but also for fans to see.”

Now, it’s Kitty’s time to shine and Anna seems like she’s up for the challenge.

“It’s so fun to think about what Kitty’s future might look like, because I feel like she could go in so many different directions with so many paths,” the Zoe Valentine star told Teen Vogue in February 2021. “Something that I love about Kitty, she’s so headstrong and she’s so confident. She knows what she wants and she’s going to get it.”

As for what fans can expect from this new version of Anna’s character? Her own love story set in South Korea — and, of course, some major fashion moments. Not to mention, Anna has Kitty’s iconic feminist necklace, so chances are that will be making an appearance again.

“I got to take my feminist necklace that Kitty wears in all three films,” the young star told Cosmopolitan U.K. in February 2021. “She wears it with all of her outfits, and I think it represents her so well too. It says a lot about her personality.”

