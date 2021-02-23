Fans may remember Ross Butler from his Disney Channel days, but ever since playing Zach Dempsey in Netflix’s hit show 13 Reasons Why, fans have been obsessed with the total heartthrob. But when it comes to his relationship status, the actor likes to keep things under wraps.

“It’s hard because we’ve been in COVID for a year now, so I haven’t gone on any first dates in a while. I’m out of practice. My dating life is a little cold right now,” Ross told Glamour in February 2021 about his relationship status. “I’m kind of waiting. I’ve just been working on career stuff and taking the time to learn more hobbies.”

From the sound of it, Ross is totally single and ready to mingle, but who has he dated in the past? There’s been rumors that he’s been linked to a few girls, but other than that it seemed like there’s only onscreen love interests for the star! Scroll through our gallery to uncover a complete breakdown of Ross Butler’s love life.

