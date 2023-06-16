An epic reunion! Lana Condor and Ross Butler are teaming up, once again, for a romantic comedy titled Worth the Wait. The actors first starred in Netflix’s To All the Boys series together, and are taking their friendship to new heights with this upcoming film.

“JUST LOOK at these fine, fine, trained actors of the film and telly and stage. Do you not think of them fondly as I do? If you don’t, then BEGONE. Your eyes are not worthy of their luminance,” Ross posted on Instagram in June 2023, teasing the film with behind-the-scenes photos. “Wow, I dunno where I went mentally with that or what I was trying to do but I had to walk away. This movie was awesome to shoot … Can’t wait for you guys to see it … Yeah that’s more socially acceptable.”

What Is ‘Worth the Wait’?

Worth the Wait is a romantic comedy, and it’s giving Love Actually, according to Deadline‘s official description of the film.

The flick is set to follow “a year in the interconnected lives and romances of an all-Asian ensemble cast,” the outlet reported in June 2023, noting that it’s set “against the intercontinental backdrops of Seattle and Kuala Lumpur.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Worth the Wait’?

Aside from Lana and Ross, the movie has a star-studded cast. Details about their roles have yet to be revealed.

“I’ve admired these actors/ teams work for so long- and we finally all got to make something beautiful together !!!” Lana shared on social media in June 2023. “This story is, simply put, Worth The Wait.”

Sung Kang, Elodie Yung, Karena Lam, Osric Chau, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Ricky He, Kheng Hua Tan and Yu-Beng Lim are also set to star.

“We’ve always loved ensemble romantic comedies like Love Actually and are so excited to be able to share our own take on the genre with an all Asian cast and a script inspired by our own love story, our family, and different stages of our lives,” King Street Pictures’ an Mark and Rachel Tan told Deadline in a statement. “Having produced Asian American films since 2015, we feel honored for our labor of love to be a part of this incredible moment that Asian Americans are having in cinema right now.”

When Will ‘Worth the Wait’ Premiere?

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

