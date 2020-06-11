It’s officially over! After almost seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. J-14 can confirm that the songstress filed for divorce on June 4, due to irreconcilable differences, and submitted the papers to the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained on Thursday, June 11. The case is classified as “dissolution with minor children.”

For those who missed it, the couple got married back in 2013 and since then have had two children together — five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. The music manager also has two children from his previous marriage.

Kelly and Brandon first met in 2006 during an Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsal when the 43-year-old was managing the band Rascal Flatts. Although they met way back when, the two didn’t kick off their romance until six years later, and announced their engagement in December 2012. In October 2013, they officially tied the knot in in Tennessee.

At the time, Kelly told Cosmopolitan that, “Brandon’s totally the one.”

Then, a few years later, in 2017, the American Idol alum opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how much she loved Brandon.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer explained, before recalling the first time they met. “I’m not joking, he walked past us at that time. And he walked by, I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something.”

She continued, “We didn’t even know each other, but he had walked past me once and there was a moment in my crazy head. He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, ‘I really dig you,’ He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn’t let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, ‘Ask me out!’ but outside I was like, ‘I love being single and coming home every night alone. It’s awesome.’”

Kelly nor Brandon have yet to publicly address their divorce.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.