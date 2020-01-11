It’s official, Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt are no longer together. On Saturday, January 11, the YouTube star uploaded a new video, titled “We Broke Up,” and confirmed that he and his boyfriend of five years had gone their separate ways.

“I never thought the day would come where I would be sitting here, talking about this. We’ve tried to film this 10 times now and I’ve cried every single time and… we are a few weeks of me and Nathan no longer being together,” he admitted to his 17 million subscribers. “I don’t even know where to begin. There’s no easy way to say this, but we did break up.”

Throughout the video, Jeffree explained that he’s been using his time away from social media to heal from the breakup and understands that fans are shocked. The 34-year-old also got candid about the time they spent together saying he and Nathan had experienced some hard times as a couple. Jeffree also called Nathan his “soulmate” and revealed that he was “the only man that was ever confident enough to love me.”

“This isn’t an internet fight. This isn’t drama, this isn’t tea, this is my real life and me and my soulmate are really going through it,” he told viewers before going on to say that he felt like he owed all his fans an explanation since they have watched the relationship unfold since 2015.

It seemed that the two had an amicable split. The social media star said that they are “good” and Nathan is able to come over to his new house whenever he wants. Jeffree also explained that Nathan’s family will continue to live in their Michigan house.

“I will always have love for him, and are we in love with each other? No,” Jeffree admitted. “But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had split up on January 7, 2020 after the makeup artist cancelled his upcoming European makeup masterclass tour and removed “wifey to Nathan” from all his social media bios.

