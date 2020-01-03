Pack up your makeup brushes and get ready for a new backdrop because Jeffree Star just moved into a brand new house. On December 21, 2019, the makeup mogul said goodbye to his iconic “Pink House” forever and upgraded to a $14.6 million mansion located in Hidden Hills, California.

As fans know, Jeffree previously asked fans to stay away from his new home after he saw people driving by and taking pictures. Now, the 34-year-old has given his followers an inside look at his gorgeous mansion. On January 1, 2020, the social media star and his boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt, opened their doors and took viewers along as they gave Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams a look inside the eight bedroom, 13 bathroom home complete with an all glass elevator that goes to all three floors.

Scroll through our gallery to get a full tour of the YouTube star's $14.6 million mansion.

