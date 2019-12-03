Is Jeffree Star‘s closet officially better than his makeup collection? On Monday, December 2, the 34-year-old gave his Instagram followers an inside look into his aptly named pink vault, which holds his entire collection of designer purses, shoes and sunglasses. The YouTube star had fans in total awe as he took them around the gorgeous space.

Back in October, the makeup artist revealed that he was house hunting with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. During his closet tour, Jeffree confirmed his plans to move into a new home, meaning he’ll have to leave the custom room behind. Looks like a bigger and better pink vault might be in his near future!

“Oh hey everyone, I’m in the vault,” he said. “Can’t believe it’s gonna be old news in a few weeks, y’all.”

While walking around the space, the makeup mogul pointed out a few of his favorite Hermès Birkin bags and even shared a snapshot of his Louis Vuitton wall.

“You know I’m the Birkin queen, but today I’m using a little new Louis,” he said. “Look how cute this is. Ugh I love it.”

Before signing off from Instagram Stories, Jeffree showed fans the diamond encrusted drawer where his sunglasses were stored. He even explained that his love for sunglasses knows no bounds.

“I have such a sunglasses fetish. Hi anti-aging!” he said. “The sun is never gonna see these eyes, b***h.”

This isn’t the first time Jeffree’s let his loyal viewers see the inside of the pink vault. Back in May, the beauty guru uploaded a 25-minute tour of the entire closet and broke down all its contents. He even said that it’s considered the panic room in his house.

“This is 10,000 pounds of bulletproof stainless steel,” he told fans. “Of course, it’s locked at all times. You are not getting in here.”

Anyone down for an in-person tour?

