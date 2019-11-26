Beauty guru Jeffree Star has set the record straight! On Sunday, November 24, the 34-year-old uploaded a new video, titled “Does Jaclyn Cosmetics Deserve A Second Chance? Highlighter Collection Review” and before he broke down Jaclyn Hill‘s newest makeup collection, the YouTube star revealed the real reason why he never reviewed Tati Westbrook‘s debut eyeshadow palette.

“Baby, I’m not on the PR list, I wasn’t sent the palette, and the palette is actually sold out so Tati, congratulations girl, you did that,” he said responding to fans who asked why he never made a video about the beauty line. “Hopefully when it’s back, I can try it.”

For those who missed it, back in October, fans of the YouTube beauty community were convinced that the makeup moguls were feuding because of their beauty lines – Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Tati Beauty. Tati had released her first-ever eyeshadow palette on October 25 while Jeffree teamed up with Shane Dawson for a huge collaboration that dropped on November 1. Followers seemed to think that possible tension between the two might have come from the fact that the products were released only one week apart.

Once word spread that the beauty gurus seemed to have had a friendship breakup, Twitter was flooded with comments about their alleged falling out. “It makes me sad Tati has always supported Jeffree Star giving him praise. Now it’s her time to shine and he unfollows her and doesn’t congratulate her. He inserted himself in the whole drama. SMH,” one fan wrote. “It shouldn’t matter. This is messed up. Who came out with rules that if Jeffree launches a palette that no one else can. It just proves he’s not a real friend.”

Although the 34-year-old didn’t address the alleged falling out in his most recent video, he expressed that he’s looking forward to trying the palette. So, hopefully this means there’s no bad blood between these two!

