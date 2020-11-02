Months after Tati Westbrook stepped out of the public eye following a major internet feud, the YouTube star is being sued by her former business partner.

The makeup mogul and her husband, James Westbrook, were accused of committing fraud, negligence and breach of contract regarding her supplement line, Halo Beauty, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the lawsuit, Clark Swanson claimed that Tati and James “actively interfered with Mr. Swanson’s efforts to grow Halo Beauty.” Although Tati has yet to speak publicly about the lawsuit, her lawyer, Douglas Fuchs, addressed the claims in a statement to E! News.

“Clark Swanson’s lawsuit is meritless … his absurd claim that Tati Westbrook granted him one-third of her name, image and likeness for all time in exchange for a modest initial capital contribution. Swanson’s claim is not only baseless, it is offensive and defies common sense,” he said. “This is particularly true given that Swanson has received millions in profit distributions from Halo Beauty, almost exclusively due to the Westbrooks’ efforts. Tati and James will vigorously defend this lawsuit and are confident that the truth will come out and they will prevail.”

Since her time in the spotlight, Tati has become one of the most recognizable beauty vloggers on the internet. The makeup artist turned YouTube star took the world by storm with her makeup reviews over the years, but has also found herself embroiled in some feuds with fellow internet stars and celebrities.

From Jeffree Star to James Charles, Tati has had her fair share of scandals. If you’re looking for a definitive list of all the drama the beauty guru has been involved in, J-14 has you covered. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Tati’s sandals and feuds.

