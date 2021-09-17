Throughout his time in the spotlight, James Charles has often found himself involved in public feuds with some famous faces.

Most notably, in 2018, the beauty guru claimed in a YouTube video that Ariana Grande was the “rudest celebrity” that he met while in Hollywood. According to James, their minor feud went down in Instagram DMs. The internet star told fans that she invited him backstage during one of her concerts. Shortly thereafter, James said he noted that the “Thank U Next” songstress had unfollowed him.

At that point, James alleged that he messaged her asking if he had done something wrong. He went on to claim that she responded, saying, “Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.”

Ariana, for her part, never publicly responded to James’ claims. Years later, in September 2021, James addressed the incident once and for all. While answering fan questions via Instagram Stories, the makeup mogul said Ariana did “literally nothing” to warrant him calling her the “rudest celebrity” he had ever met.

“The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career & it still follows me 4 years later, which sucks,” James wrote, according to a screenshot shared via Twitter. “I plan on talking about it more in-depth when I film my review of R.E.M. [Beauty], all I can hope is that people will listen with an open mind.”

Of course, fans also know that James was involved in a major feud with fellow YouTuber and his former best friend, Tati Westbrook, which was referred to as Dramageddon among fans. In May 2019, Tati hurled some major allegations at James in a 43-minute-long video, slamming him for being a bad friend.

They went back and forth in a series of videos before the feud eventually died down in June of that same year. Nearly one full year after Dramageddon — in June 2020 — Tati uploaded one final tell-all video apologizing for her role in the entire situation. Throughout the 40-minute video, the Tati Beauty founder revealed that she and James had met up in December 2019 to clear the air.

These two aren’t the only public feuds that the internet star has been involved in since his career started. Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of all the Hollywood stars that James has feuded with throughout his time in the spotlight.

