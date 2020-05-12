A little over one year ago, the YouTube beauty community was changed forever! For those who missed it, Tati Westbrook posted a video back in May 2019, and accused James Charles of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person. Now, almost exactly 365 days later, the 20-year-old internet star has reflected on the past year of his life and admitted that he’s “finally happy again” after the entire feud went down.

“One year ago today…A cultural reset,” James wrote on Twitter on Monday, May 11, alongside a screenshot of YouTube statistics at the time, which showed him losing thousands of subscribers.

one year ago today… a cultural reset pic.twitter.com/ZIADF7yz0i — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 11, 2020

“In all seriousness — This past year sucked. I wouldn’t wish what I went through upon anyone, BUT, I am so proud of the person I am today. It made me stronger, smarter, but most importantly, more motivated than ever to work hard and I can confidently say I am finally happy again,” the YouTuber continued in another Twitter post.

He then added, “We’re getting close-ish to 20 million subscribers, have an incredible beauty competition show airing, sisters apparel is relaunching, amazing videos coming soon, and so many other things that I can’t talk about just yet… I’m just really f**king grateful for my friends & team that helped me get through this past year… I’m grateful that they talked me out of making an irreversible choice when I was at my lowest point, I’m grateful that I’m still alive today, and I’m grateful for each and every single one of you.”

When some fans decided to slam Tati in their replies to James, the Instant Influencer host stood up for the fellow beauty vlogger — despite their rocky past.

“Flushing her vitamins down the toilet,” someone responded, to which James replied, “No need to drag her, please.”

Another Twitter user claimed that his fans need to “educate her,” to which the makeup mogul said, “Trust me, she’s well aware. Please leave her alone.”

Yep, it’s official, James has seriously moved on from last year’s drama and is working on bigger and better things in his career!

