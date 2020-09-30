It’s no secret that some of your favorite celebs live in some pretty epic houses, and thanks to social media, sometimes fans are lucky enough to get a look inside. Yup, more often than not, all your favorite stars will film YouTube videos, take selfies or even host Instagram Lives in their massive mansions, but have you ever wondered how big these luxury homes actually are?

Well, not to worry, because over here at J-14, we’re super curious too. Naturally, we did some major digging and spilled all the tea on all your favorite Hollywood stars and their homes. As it turned out, Taylor Lautner actually just purchased a brand new house in Agoura Hills, California. The $3.8 mansion has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to The Dirt.

And, get this, she’s not the only one who has moved into new home! From how many rooms to some pics that they’ve posted online, we’ve got you covered with a look inside the humble abodes of Demi Lovato, James Charles, Selena Gomez, Jeffree Star, JoJo Siwa, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Ashley Benson, Taylor Swift, Shay Mitchell, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Chamberlain and more. Scroll though our gallery for a full breakdown of all the most luxury celeb houses, ever.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.