From Canada to California! Shawn Mendes has made a name for himself with a seriously successful singing career, and his Los Angeles mansion proves that the “In My Blood” crooner is living large. In November 2022, Shawn showed off his wealthy by purchasing a $4.6 million home in Beverly Grove, California, which has tons of amenities for the star.

The stunning California home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and comes in at a total of 4,000 square feet, according to The Dirt. Not to mention, the home comes complete with a guest house and pool in the sprawling green backyard.

While the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile star might have grown up in Canada, he’s put some roots down in the United States throughout his rise to fame. When dating Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021, Shawn jetted from sunny California to his girlfriend’s home in Miami, especially amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It’s funny. When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state. I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible,'” Shawn shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2020 about quarantining in Florida. “But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice.”

However, he eventually made his return to L.A. — and got a new house in the process.

Since he’s no stranger to the City of Angeles, Shawn has shared some of his favorite L.A. hot spots with fans over the years. When chatting with Condé Nast Traveller in April 2018, the “Wonder” singer broke down his ideal day in the city.

“I’d start at King’s Road Café for breakfast. I’m addicted. I would order the breakfast burrito, and the coffee, because the coffee there is like crack,” Shawn shared at the time. “Then I’d have to go for a hike with my friends. I’d go to Runyon Canyon, as classic as that is.”

As for his favorite spot in the city? Shawn mentioned “the view at The Woodshed in Malibu,” noting that “you’re up on a mountain, and you can see the whole cliff down the Pacific Coast Highway and all the way into the city.”

He may be a Canada boy at heart, but the singer is definitely an L.A. resident. Scroll through the gallery for photos of Shawn’s home.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.