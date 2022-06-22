Shawn Mendes the voice actor! The singer-songwriter is set to play a singing animated crocodile in the upcoming Sony Pictures movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Yep, you read that right.

What is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is set to release on October 7, 2022, as a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings the beloved croc character to a new audience. The film is directed by duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who made their directorial debut with the 2007 comedy Blades of Glory.

What Is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile About?

The premise of the movie revolves around the Primm family (played by Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) who move to New York City, while their young son Josh struggles to adapt to a new school and new friends. “All of that changes when he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile (Shawn) who loves baths, caviar and great music, living in the attic of his new home,” according to a press release for the film.

“The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.”

The film is certainly going to be an experience to watch! With a singing croc, a character named Mr. Grumps and Shawn Mendes in the mix, what could go wrong?

What Has Shawn Mendes Said About the Movie?

On June 22, Shawn teased his newest film on Twitter, along with a clip for the teaser trailer. “So proud to be a part of @LyleCrocodile. I’ve always been in awe of the work that @pasekandpaul do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team. Javier, Constance and the entire cast are magical, I can’t wait for you all to see this film.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Shawn’s voice acting debut film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

