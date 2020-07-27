Aside from being a pretty amazing model, Gigi Hadid has incredible interior design skills, too! Yep, the pregnant superstar — who’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik — took to Instagram on Saturday, July 25, and gave her 55 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her New York City apartment.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city… But I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy,” she captioned a series of snaps showing off the home. “[And] my mamma who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required). Grateful to and for all.”

Haven’t checked out the 25-year-old’s Bohemian-inspired apartment yet? No worries, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery to get a full tour of the Gigi’s NYC home.

