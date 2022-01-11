There has been a lot of changes in the TikTok world since the app rose to popularity in late 2019, but fans will never forget when tensions were high between the Hype and Sway Houses.

Once TikTok started getting its own group of influencers associated with the video-sharing app, content houses started popping up as a way for budding stars to gain a huge following. Hype House, for one, launched the careers of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy) and more internet stars. Their direct competitor was the Sway House, which helped Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler and more gain their fame.

While the Hype House continues to bring in new creators, Sway has since come to an end. In February 2021, the content house’s cofounder Michael Gruen — who is also associated with TalentX Entertainment — gave fans a much-needed update on the status of the content house and its members.

“If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it’s over,” he told People at the time. “But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die.”

Following his announcement, some of the former members shared their thoughts. Josh spoke about the end of Sway on the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast at the time.

“It’s a little weird, but we haven’t all lived together since, probably, seven months ago. So, I guess the one Sway House … that hasn’t been a thing for a while,” he said in February 2021. “We’re all boys.”

The Sway House might not be a thing anymore, but when all the boys were together, it was no secret that there was some tension with them and the Hype House. Throughout 2020 when the content houses’ fame was at their peak, Hype and Sway threw some major shade at each other and had their fair share of feuds.

“They don’t understand that social media, this popping time that they’re in, isn’t going to last forever,” Bryce said of the Hype House members on a September 2020 episode of the “Capital University” podcast. “And right now, when you’re at the top, this is when you’re going to be making the most money. You just have to find a way to sustain it. They haven’t had the awakening yet … Watching them do that, I want to pull my hair out. I’m like, ‘Why are these kids so stupid?'”

Of course, the Hype House has sustained their fame. In fact, their Netflix reality show, Hype House, premiered in January 2022.

“Don’t even get me started on the Sway House,” TikTok star Larray said during the show’s eighth episode. “They left in shambles, but that’s not my tea.”

Scroll through our gallery to look back at the Hype House and Sway House feuds her the years.

