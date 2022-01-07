Everyone fell in love with Vinnie Hacker after Netflix’s Hype House show premiered in January 2022!

When the TikTok app rose to fame in late 2019, influencers started flocking to Los Angeles and became members of the Hype House — which initially included Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae, who have since left the squad to pursue other endeavors. Vinnie, for his part, didn’t join the Hype House until January 2021. At the time, the influencer squad’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the TikTok star alongside the caption, “Welcome Vinnie!”

Months later, it was announced that he would be a part of the upcoming reality show surrounding the Hype House and its members. While news of a possible Hype House series had been swirling since mid-2020, it was confirmed in April 2021 that Netflix would air the show.

“I’m excited to announce that the Hype House is coming to Netflix!” Hype House cofounder Thomas Petrou wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve been working on this for the last year-and-a-half, and I’m so proud that this has become a reality.”

Vinnie was named as one of the show’s main stars along with the announcement, but fans didn’t get a first look at him in action until the show’s trailer premiered in December 2021.

“Vinnie is a nerd trapped in a hot sexy summer boy’s body,” fellow Hype House star Alex Warren said in the trailer as a shirtless video of Vinnie dancing played in the background. Vinnie, for his part noted in the trailer that, before TikTok, he “never had a desire to be on social media.” Now, he’s one of the video-sharing platform’s biggest stars.

Other than creating viral videos, Vinnie has also kicked off other entrepreneurial endeavors. In December 2020, he launched a clothing line called Purgatory, which has had multiple drops since its original launch and an L.A.-based pop-up shop. He also boxed as part of the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event that took place in June 2021. He won his match against YouTube star Deji Olatunji.

“Everybody has a plan until you get in there and you actually get punched in the face,” Vinnie said in a YouTube video about his boxing match. “I’ve been basically training every day. … The thing that’s driving me is the work that I’m putting in daily with my team and how much they have confidence in me.”

Wondering what else you need to know about Vinnie? Scroll through our gallery to meet the Hype House breakout star.

