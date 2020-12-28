Two years after parting ways with the original Sister Squad, it seems like James Charles has formed a new friend group!

The influencer teamed up with TikTok’s finest — Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Larray and Chase Hudson — and collaborated on a series of holiday-themed YouTube videos, which posed the question: Is this YouTube’s new Sister Squad?

As fans know, the original Sister Squad consisted of James, Emma Chamberlain, Ethan Dolan and Grayson Dolan. They uploaded some seriously iconic videos together after meeting in 2017, but things seemingly came to an end after their Christmas 2018 collaboration. When the former foursome parted ways, subscribers wondered if there was some drama between them. To this day, no one really knows what actually went down between the four, but James did tell fans in a December 2020 video that they would most likely never see the OG Sister Squad together again.

“It was really, really cool to film these crazy over-the-top videos with, at the time, my best friends in the entire world,” the makeup mogul explained. “Basically, we were all just at very very different parts of our careers and our lives and we needed to go in different directions.”

Now that he has a new friend group, it's no surprise that James would film some pretty epic collab videos.

