On Tuesday, June 30, Tati Westbrook took to YouTube and broke her silence. In a 40-minute video, the beauty vlogger looked back on her 2019 feud with James Charles, and said that she was “manipulated” by Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star into making the since-deleted “Bye Sister” video, in which accused she James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person.

Throughout the tear-filled, tell-all video, Tati apologized for her role in the entire feud and expressed feelings of being “used, coerced and manipulated” into making the May 2019 video that started it all. The 38-year-old also revealed that, in December 2019, she and James met up at her Los Angeles home and “compared DMs, texts and stories about what happened behind-the-scenes” during, what fans called, dramageddon.

“We apologized to each other, forgave each other and agreed to wait patiently until it was safe for me to share my story,” she said. “Since then, James Charles has repeatedly said he wants to be beside me for this video. But I felt it was important to do it alone because he deserves my first apology. I’m really sorry James. And I’ve said that privately, but I want you to hear it publicly.”

Tati explained that, leading up to her release of the “Bye Sister” video, she did not agree with some of James’ actions, but, “none of my concerns became overwhelming until I met Shane Dawson.” According to Tati, Shane offered to help her “edit,” “create the thumbnail” and “title” the video.

“I expressed how much a specific decision he made, which I perceived as betrayal, had hurt me. I was very worried and heartbroken, but I did not lie in that video. I never called James Charles a ‘predator’ and I never said that James Charles was a ‘danger to society.’ My video was not made with any malice. I did not publicly air any of the horrific accusations that were being made behind the scenes,” she explained.

As for why Tati released the video in the first place? She said, “I made it because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to me by Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.”

Her admissions came just days after Shane denied any involvement in the James and Tati feud before announcing his departure from the beauty community. Jeffree has also previously denied involvement in the feud.

She said that the only reason she made her video private was because YouTube requested her to. The site allegedly told Tati, it was “a bad look for the platform.” The Halo Beauty founder continued her apology to James and said, “Allowing myself to be gaslit into making that video is one of the biggest regrets of my life.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” Tati said.

Tati also explained, while breaking down in tears, why she believed Jeffree, and said that she thought he had grown from past mistakes and drama.

“My intentions with Jeffree were good, but I was a fool for thinking that I could ever help him become a better person,” the influencer said, before saying he has “blackmail material” on many people and that he is “capable of destroying the entire community.”

Tati explained that she thinks Jeffree has plans to release the “dirt” he has on creators and urged her followers not to “cancel” everyone. Before concluding her video, Tati explained that after talking to her attorney, she cannot share any of the “evidence” she has on Jeffree and Shane.

“There will soon come a day where we will be able to present this evidence and you will be able to see why it is that we believe Jeffree and Shane are responsible for so much of the damage that has been caused,” she said.

Jeffree Jeffree nor Shane have yet to publicly respond to Tati’s video

Jeffree and Shane did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

