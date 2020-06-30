After Jaden Smith called out Shane Dawson for “sexualizing” Willow Smith and “doing blackface on the regular” in resurfaced clips, both Target and Morphe have removed all of the YouTuber’s products from their stores.

In a statement made to Insider on Monday, June 29, Target confirmed that they would no longer be selling Shane’s books — I Hate Myselfie: A Collection of Essays by Shane Dawson and It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays — in their stores.

“We’re committed to creating an experience in which all guests feel welcomed and respected. We’re in the process of removing these books from our assortment,” the statement read.

As for Morphe, the brand has not confirmed or denied the removal of Shane’s products, but fans on Twitter noticed that the Conspiracy Collection — which the 31-year-old made in collaboration with friend Jeffree Star — had been removed from the website. Some social media users also shared screenshots of Morphe’s site and after they seemingly searched for the Conspiracy Collection, no products came up.

“MORPHE REMOVED JEFFREE X SHANE CONSPIRACY PALETTES!” one person wrote alongside a snap of the site.

MORPHE REMOVED JEFFREE X SHANE CONSPIRACY PALETTES! pic.twitter.com/gQlwtdq8u2 — 🌎🌬Sanders Kennedy🔥💧 (@SandersKennedy_) June 30, 2020

For those who missed it, the apparent removal of all Shane’s products from Target and Morphe came just after the vlogger took to YouTube on Friday, June 26, with a 20-minute apology video addressing his past actions — including his use of the N-word and blackface.

“I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away,” he admitted in the video, titled “Taking Accountability.” “This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s**t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things.”

Aside from saying there was “no excuse” for his use of blackface, he also addressed past accusations that he sexualized minors.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child… like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that was inappropriate,” he said, which is seemingly what led to Jaden and Jada’s public response. “That is disgusting. That is gross. It is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny…It’s all gross and I promise that is not real. That is not me.”

Following his apology, fans recirculated an old video of Shane, where he appeared to be touching himself while standing in front of a poster of songstress Willow, from when she was 11 years old. Her brother Jaden and mother Jada Pinkett-Smith subsequently called him out for this behavior.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OK IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT,” Jaden wrote in a series of Twitter posts. “I’M SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS.”

IM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS 🤬🤬🤬 — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Jada added, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

Willow has not publicly responded to the resurfaced clip, nor has Shane publicly responded to Jaden or Jada.

