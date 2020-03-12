YouTuber Shane Dawson recently took to social media and opened up to fans about his anxiety. The internet star revealed on Wednesday, March 11, that because of everything going on in the world right now, he’s “genuinely spiraling.”

“I don’t want to add to the anxiety of the situation but I’m genuinely spiraling about the coronavirus and I just don’t really know how to process all of this. If [you’re] feeling the same just know it’s ok to be worried right now even if people tell you you’re overreacting,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Shane posted his tweet, the 31-year-old also posted a series of Instagram Stories videos and further explained how he’s been feeling.

“I’m trying not to get too freak out, but I freak out about everything,” he explained. “Today, I woke up feeling really weird, really paranoid, really anxious… So I just want to say, if you’re paranoid and anxious and freaking out, it’s okay, I am too.”

He continued, “I feel weird, I feel like I’ve already been in a weird creative place and just in a weird place mentally for a few months, but right now it’s like I can’t think about anything. It’s all I’m thinking about, so if I’m quiet on the internet for a while it’s just because I’m spiraling, but maybe you are too and maybe we’re spiraling together and that’s a nice thought.”

As fans know, these candid Instagram Stories videos came just a few weeks after the social media star announced that he was taking a break from the internet after he received hate comments about his weight.

“I usually just ignore stuff but I’m just in a weird headspace lately,” he admitted at the time, “I think I’m gonna take a break from the internet for a bit. Thanks for being supportive and having my back.”

