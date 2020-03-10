Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Send Support To Fan Who Was ‘Makeup Shamed’

YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson will not stand for anyone hating on their subscribers! On Monday, March 9, the internet stars took to Twitter and defended one of their fans after she received some major hate online.

It all started when a makeup artist named Evelin Costa shared a photo of a look she created with Jeffree’s recently released “Blood Lust” palette. Soon after, people posted screenshots of her purple makeup look into a Facebook group called “That’s it, I’m makeup shaming.” Social media users in the Facebook group immediately slammed her eyeshadow creation. Some said it was “too much,” while others called it a “mess.” Evelin posted screenshots of the hate she had received to Twitter and said that she’s “lucky” that nasty comments don’t bother her.

Once Jeffree and Shane heard what happened, they were quick to slam the haters and told Evelin to keep doing her thing.

“This makes my heart hurt. A group for ‘makeup shaming’ might be the most pathetic and embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen. Keep ur head up Evelin and keep doing your thing!” Shane replied to the makeup artist’s tweet.

Jeffree added, “As long as you LOVE yourself, everyone else can f**k off… makeup is ART”

As fans know, this came just one day after Shane addressed haters of his own in a new YouTube video. The 31-year-old slammed social media trolls for attacking his body online.

“Listen, my only response is going to be, ‘F**k you.’ People who make fun of people’s weight or attack people’s weight, literally f**k you. You’re going to die soon, I know it, I can feel it, I’m a psychic,” he told viewers in the 30-minute vlog before giving them advice about dealing with backlash online.

“A, don’t let things people say about you on the internet bother you, they will, but try not to let them bother you, and B, whatever people are saying about you is just a projection of how they feel about themselves, or they just want attention,” Shane said.

