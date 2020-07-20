After weeks of staying silent, Jeffree Star has finally spoken out and addressed the drama surrounding himself, James Charles and Tati Westbrook. In a video uploaded on Sunday, July 19, the internet star issued an apology to James, defended Shane Dawson and did not mention Tati by name throughout the entire 10-minute clip titled “Doing What’s Right.”

“Today, I will not be sitting here, showing a million text messages… I will not be entertaining it. My lawyers are entertaining it behind the scenes, but I will not be,” the 34-year-old told viewers. “I never tried to take anyone down. I’m not a villain in a movie. This isn’t a Netflix series with a crazy storyline… This is my real life, and a lot of things that are happening and being said are false.”

For those who missed it, on June 30, Tati uploaded a tell-all video and looked back on her 2019 feud with James. She claimed that she was “manipulated” by Shane and Jeffree into making the since-deleted “Bye Sister” video, in which accused she James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person. At the time, Jeffree claimed that James was a “danger to society” on Twitter.

Now, the beauty guru has addressed his feud with James during a new video, and apologized directly to the makeup mogul.

“I would personally like to apologize to James Charles for the words that I’ve said and for my actions,” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder said. “If I was really close with someone, I should have had the ability to simply call them and ask and say, ‘Hey these are the things that are being said to me.’ Instead, I didn’t. I let people really gas me up and get me going behind the scenes and I really fell for a lot of things and I got really caught up in the hype.”

He added, “It’s disgusting, it’s awful, and none of it should have happened. So James, I am truly sorry for my actions and my behavior.”

That’s not all! He also spoke out about all the recent allegations against his BFF Shane, who was canceled online after past seemingly racist and inappropriate videos resurfaced.

“He is genuine, selfless, and he is one of the most kind people that I have ever met in the entire world. I know that Shane would put his family and friends before himself in a flash,” Jeffree explained. “Now, did Shane and I get caught up in the drama and do some dumb s**t? Of course we did, but that is my best friend — and I was actually truly shocked that people thought that I was going to distance myself from him or that my silence was anything but support.”

After his video hit the web, some fans took to social media and slammed Jeffree for being “manipulative and conniving” during his apology video. Some even accused him of using the Black Lives Matter movement as a way to distract “from his drama.”

The only part of Jeffree Star's video that you need to see: his attempt to use the death of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, and other victims of a failed justice system… as a distraction from his makeup youtube drama. This isn't performative activism, this is hijack-tivism. pic.twitter.com/o1q8ThK4Z2 — D'Angelo Wallace (@dangelno) July 19, 2020

According to the website SocialBlade, Jeffree has also lost over 100,000 YouTube subscribers since his apology video was uploaded.

James, Shane or Tati has yet to publicly speak out or respond to his video.

