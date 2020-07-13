On Friday, July 10, the entire world was left shook after makeup company Morphe announced that they were cutting ties with Jeffree Star.

“Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks,” they wrote in a statement on Twitter. “As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

Jeffree’s company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, responded to the announcement with a statement of their own.

“We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree,” they said. “Over the past five years we’ve accomplished amazing things together and released iconic products. We are proud of everything we’ve accomplished with them.”

For those who missed it, the shocking decision comes just weeks after Tati Westbrook posted a tell-all video in which she accused Jeffree and Shane Dawson of “coercing and manipulating” her into turning on fellow beauty vlogger James Charles. As fans know, back in May 2019, Tati posted a previous video called “Bye Sisters,” where she accused the makeup mogul of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the new video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the influencer explained.

Shane later responded and claimed that all of Tati’s statements were “lies.” Jeffree has not spoken out about the allegations.

