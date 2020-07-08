After days of silence on the matter, James Charles has finally spoken out about the Tati Westbrook, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson drama.

While speaking to photographers on Sunday, July 5, the YouTuber addressed the situation once and for all. Yep, when the paparazzi asked James what he thought about Shane being “canceled” online, he explained, “I think it should always be looked at in a case by case basis, and make sure that people are changing actively, that’s what I’ve always believed in.”

The social media star also revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Shane since Tati posted her video, before saying that he “didn’t want to talk about it” anymore.

“I’m just staying out of it, minding my own business,” he added.

For those who missed it, Tati posted a tell-all video on June 30, 2020, claiming that Shane and Jeffree “coerced and manipulated” her into turning James. As fans know, back in May 2019, Tati shook the entire web when she posted a video called “Bye Sisters” where she accused the beauty vlogger of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the YouTuber said.

Shane came under fire recently from Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith for “sexualizing” Willow Smith when she was 11 years old, and “doing blackface on the regular” in resurfaced old clips.

Shane later responded and claimed that all of Tati’s statements were “lies.” He also apologized for his past actions. His YouTube channel has since been demonetized and Morphe and Target have seemingly removed his products from their stores. Jeffree has not spoken out about the allegations.

