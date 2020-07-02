Following backlash over his old videos and claims that he “manipulated” Tati Westbrook, Sony has removed half of Shane Dawson‘s Jeffree Star docuseries over “copyright” claims.

Yep, four of episodes from his The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star docuseries, which was posted last year, have been taken down and can no longer be played. Instead, the message, “This video contains content from Sony ATV Publishing, who has blocked it on copyright grounds,” flashes across the screen.

Sony just copyright striked 4 episodes of the shane & jeffree series pic.twitter.com/S1OA6sj7tQ — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) July 1, 2020

The four episodes which were removed include: “The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star,” “The Ugly Side of the Beauty World,” “The Conspiracy Collection Reveal” and “The Beautiful World of Shane Dawson.”

According to PopBuzz, they had a combined total of around 88 million views. It’s unclear why the vlogs were taken down or if it has anything to do with Shane’s recent drama, but Catie Turner — the artist whose music was featured the doc — denied her involvement.

“To the people thinking I copyright claimed Shane’s videos,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a pic that said “I respect it but it ain’t me.”

to the people thinking i copyright claimed shanes videos pic.twitter.com/mGO1mw2HuO — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) July 1, 2020

For those who missed it, Shane has come under fire recently from Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith for “sexualizing” Willow Smith when she was 11 years old, and “doing blackface on the regular” in resurfaced old clips.

Tati also posted a tell-all video on Tuesday, June 30, claiming that Shane and Jeffree “coerced and manipulated” her into turning on fellow beauty vlogger James Charles. As fans know, back in May 2019, Tati shook the entire web when she posted a video called “Bye Sisters” where she accused James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the YouTuber said.

Shane responded and claimed that all her statements were “lies.” He also apologized for his past actions. His YouTube channel has since been demonetized and Morphe and Target have seemingly removed his products from their stores.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.