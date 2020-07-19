Beauty Community

In a Twitter rant from June 2020, Shane slammed the entire beauty community and announced his official departure after creating a full line of makeup in collaboration with Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

“The beauty gurus who are ALWAYS involved in scandals are ALL THE F**KNG SAME. They are all attention seeking, game playing, egocentric, narcissistic, vengeful, two-faced, ticking time bombs ready to explode. And I’m OVER it,” Shane wrote, according to screenshots of his statement. “Yes, they are talented, creative, smart and love makeup. But they also joined a side of the Internet that is obsessed with looks, money, power, fame, screenshots and subtweets.”

He continued, “Releasing private texts, voice memos, emails and other ‘receipts’ as a way to point yourself in a particular light, or someone else in a bad light is weird to me and I will never engage in that. That is a game that they know how to play well and I would rather eat my own hands off than play it.”

At the time, he also denied any involvement in the Tati and James scandal from May 2019.

“Let’s not pretend that the beauty world isn’t negativity first, makeup second. It’s just how it is and I’m sick of people pretending to be so above it all. And with that said I love watching beauty channels of all sizes and I will continue to watch and support them. The dramatic ones, the non-dramatic ones, and the ones who genuinely just love to show their makeup skills,” he said.

“So go, enjoy the gurus. Enjoy the circus. Unsubscribe from me if you are mad that I’m no longer engaging in it. Unsubscribe to gurus who you don’t like. Subscribe to gurus you do like. Just don’t take the beauty world as seriously as I did, or as so many of us did in 2019. It’s not worth it and I feel like we all lost a bit of our soul during dramageddon,” Shane concluded. “As for my channels, I’m done with the beauty world.”