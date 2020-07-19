Ever since 2008, Shane Dawson has been crowned the “King Of YouTube,” but his recent bout of cancelation online has led to the internet star’s drop in popularity. Not only has he lost thousands of subscribers, but fans have dug deep, resurfaced many of his past controversies and accused the 31-year-old of problematic behavior throughout his time in the spotlight.
Like other internet stars, the vlogger has become known for his feuds with fellow influencers, celebrities and brands. He’s also found himself embroiled in some pretty nasty scandals over the years. Where he has uploaded his fair share of apology videos, the conspiracy theorist is being held accountable for his past actions. From Tati Westbrook and James Charles to Jake and Logan Paul — and even YouTube itself — Shane has definitely had his fair share of scandals in the past 12 years. If you’re looking for a definitive list of all the drama, J-14 has you covered. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Shane Dawson’s biggest scandals and feuds.
