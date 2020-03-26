Jeffree Star

In April 2016, Jeffree started a major feud with Kylie Jenner and her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. According to Seventeen, the makeup mogul shaded the brand in a since-deleted tweet after receiving a lip gloss with a seemingly defective applicator. One month later, in an interview with Racked, he opened about his negative experience with the brand.

“She found a lab that makes a $5 formula and they’re called ColourPop. They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $20 more. I’m bored,” he said. “If the product didn’t suck, I wouldn’t have anything to say. I was just giving my honest review.”

Over a year later, in December 2017, Jeffree slammed Kylie’s entire holiday collection in a YouTube video.

“This brush set with its cheap old vegan, aluminum f**king silver is just not worth the price point,” he said about her $360 brush set. “I definitely think that you’re paying for an over-hyped celebrity name and the price…I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

In July 2018, Jeffree included Kylie Cosmetics in the “FULL FACE OF BRANDS THAT HATE ME” video. He told viewers that the brand was putting out too many new products that he didn’t find exciting.

“I just think that there’s so many [Kylie Cosmetics] products being put out and it’s not exciting anymore,” he said. “It’s kind of lackluster and I’m just kind of over the brand at the moment. Maybe it will re-excite me in the future, maybe not, but right now I’m kind of like over it.”

Just after Kylie’s Forbes cover in March 2019, Jeffree reignited the feud again by taking to Twitter. “I declined the feature so they had to pick someone…,” he wrote.

Most recently, he teamed up with BFF Shane Dawson to review Kylie’s new brand, Kylie Skin. He posted a 33-minute video that showed the pair reviewing the products and totally hating them.

“I’m a little nervous, because when it comes to reviewing anything Kylie, people think there’s past tea – which there is – but like, we don’t care about each other, there’s no like animosity. I just don’t really review her stuff anymore,” he told viewers.