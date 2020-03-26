As fans know, YouTube stars are no stranger to controversy. Over the years, internet celebrities have been embroiled in everything from scandals to feuds. Besides filming their everyday lives for a vlog or taking part in a viral challenge, some influencers have been known to raise a few eyebrows with their actions.

So, J-14 decided to look back at some of the most shocking YouTuber scandals and feuds over time. Between James Charles and Tati Westbrook‘s massive public fight and Logan Paul‘s controversial 2017 video taken in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, there have definitely been some not-so-good moments for these online personalities. Scroll through our gallery to see 13 of the biggest YouTuber scandals and feuds from over the years.

