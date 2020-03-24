YouTuber Tana Mongeau is not happy with how MTV edited the most recent episode of her reality show No Filter: Tana Mongeau. The 21-year-old took to Twitter and slammed the network, claiming that they failed to show her true feelings and made it look like she didn’t “care about” her best friend Trevor Moran as he went through his journey to sobriety.

In the episode, Tana and her friends sat down with Trevor — who has a history with alcohol addiction — and he revealed that he had a brief relapse after after a period of sobriety. Fans on Twitter were quick to slam the blonde beauty’s response to his honesty, but according to Tana, that’s not how it really went down. The internet star said she planned to discuss it further in an upcoming YouTube video, but told her Twitter followers, in a lengthy thread that she wanted to “clarify” everything they saw throughout the episode.

“I have cared about @TrevorMoran and his recovery more than anything in the world and have done EVERYTHING in my power to be there for him. F**k waking up to an edit of ANYTHING that makes it look like I didn’t,” she wrote. “Even in my DARKEST times shooting the show there was never a point where I’d encourage Trevor to fall off the path or not be there for him in the best way I knew possible.”

She continued, “I hate this drama. I’m literally sick at the way I look in the public eye [right now]. Hoping this life/health/mental health update clarifies some s**t and lets you in on where I’m at now/the truth behind that time of my life.”

As fans know, this came just one week after Tana was slammed by fans for how she acted after receiving her health diagnosis on a previous episode of the reality show. Some people dragged the vlogger on social media and accused her of being a “spoiled brat,” “annoying” and “entitled” after playing down her asthma and not taking the illness seriously.

Continuing her Twitter thread, the influencer told her 2.2 million followers that the footage they are viewing on the series was the “lowest six months” of her life and now, she’s finally the “best version” of herself. Tana also explained why she decided to call out MTV.

“I’d so much rather be hated for saying MTV can chop up 70 hours of footage into a 30 [minute] episode in a way to cause drama or make [people] hate watch the show than go down as a f**king s**t person who doesn’t care about [people] and treats [people] like s**t,” she said. “I care about everyone’s health and always have. Recovery and addiction are two things i’m VERY passionate about as they are two things I’ve dealt with very seriously. I was never discrediting asthma. I was never discrediting the importance of health. I can’t believe I have to say this.”

She concluded with, “All the things we all said (for 400 hours) about these topics didn’t make MTV’s cut. Video coming soon explaining EVERYTHING so hopefully I can move on and use my platform to help the world [right now] instead of having to do this. I’ll be back. [Please] hear me out. I have a lot to say.”

MTV did not respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

