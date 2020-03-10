Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumors She'll Get Pregnant This Year

Sorry Tana Mongeau fans, but the YouTuber is not planning on having kids any time soon! On Sunday, March 8, the 21-year-old responded to rumors that she would get pregnant some time in 2020, and she assured her Twitter followers that a baby is not in the cards for her this year.

The social media influencer quote tweeted a “prediction” that claimed she “will announce a pregnancy” sometime over the next 12 months and added, “Nope! Try again!”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time fans thought she was planning on expanding her family. Back in September 2019, Tana’s ex-husband Jake Paul tweeted “Tana’s pregnant,” and fans were pretty shook. Shortly after, however, the blonde beauty replied to her man and shot down the baby rumors.

“No I’m not,” she posted at the time.

Although she’s not ready to be a mom right now, Tana has learned some epic mothering skills from Kylie Jenner. Yep, that’s right, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently gave the internet celeb some pregnancy advice for when the big day eventually comes!

“It was so iconic,” Tana told E! News The Rundown host Erin Lim. “She was like ‘It’s so easy, you can do it. It’s literally like pregnancy, nothing was painful.’ Now I think she’s back to single and thriving. I was just with her at this Valentine’s Day party… it was fun.”

That’s not all! She also revealed that when it comes to Kylie’s relationships, she’s team Travis Scott.

“I’m like such a Kylie stan that I’m like ‘no one is worthy at all,'” Tana joked. “But at the same time, like, what about Travis.”

Well, not to worry, Tana, because as of March 2020, Kylie and Travis seem to be back together. As fans know, the reality star recently posted a PDA-filled throwback picture with her man to her Instagram Stories captioned, “It’s a mood.” She also shared a video of herself listening to one of his songs, and multiple reports confirmed that they were back together. Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair have been back together for about a month, while a source told In Touch that they are giving their relationship another try despite the fact that Kylie has trust issues.

Time for Tana to have another hang out session with Kylie and get all the tea!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.