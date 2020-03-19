Some fans are seriously not happy with how Tana Mongeau acted after receiving her health diagnosis. The YouTuber decided to visit the doctor after experiencing a heavy cough and struggling to breathe for months, in the latest episode of her MTV reality show, No Filter: Tana Mongeau. Some people dragged the vlogger on social media and accused her of being a “spoiled brat,” “annoying” and “entitled” after playing down her asthma and not taking the illness seriously.

For those who missed it, fans started to worry about the influencer after a clip of her facing a major health scare first hit the web on February 24. Viewers watched as Tana visited a lung specialist for what looked like a chest x-ray during a sneak peek for Season 2 of her reality show. Then, on March 16, the 21-year-old shared her trip to the doctor with viewers and as it turned out, she didn’t have Tuberculosis like she initially thought. The lung specialist told Tana that she had “constricted airways,” which, as the doctor said during the episode, were a “component of asthma” that she might have gotten from a past “viral infection.”

After the doctor broke down her condition, the YouTuber said “Ok, can we just get going?” which is what turned off her fans. They claimed, in the comments section of the YouTube video, that she was being “rude.”

“The way Tana is acting is so annoying. Stop be a spoiled brat and get better,” one person wrote. Another added, “The disrespect portrayed in this episode was embarrassing to watch.”

A third commenter said, “She is literally toxic.”

Some people even slammed her friends for not urging her to get help.

“She needs to take better care of herself,” they wrote. “Her ‘friends’ are too busy trying to be relevant. They are cringe.”

In the episode, Tana got real about the real reason she had put off going to the doctor’s office for so long.

“I have really bad PTSD toward doctors because I are up where I would be on my death bed and my parents would scream at me on the top of their f**king lungs for ‘being a terrible child.’ And then you’re not going to have school lunch for a week because we paid for your doctor’s appointment,” she explained. “I was never raised or conditioned that this s**t was normal or to like it. I’m just at a point where stuff like this gives me so much anxiety. It’s also just like the PTSD of doctor’s offices my whole life. When you’re sitting there, you can’t run from that kind of stuff anymore.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Tana has always been super open about the relationship she has with her family. The YouTube star has explained in depth that her parents, Rick (who also goes by Cowboy) and Rebecca Mongeau, have contributed to a lot of problems in her life.

