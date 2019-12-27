YouTuber Tana Mongeau is getting real about her relationship with her mom and dad. The social media star just slammed her “unfit” parents, Rick (who also goes by Cowboy) and Rebecca Mongeau, and claimed she wants nothing to do with them during her holiday special for MTV’s Tana Turns 21.

When one of her pals said that she was going home to see her family for the holidays, Tana responded, “Home, what’s that like? If I go home to my family for Christmas, then I have to do everything, and I don’t want to do that. I’m 21.”

Tana explained that she’d be the one in charge of getting everything together for the holiday, including decorating, buying presents, cooking and even putting up the Christmas tree.

“I grew up in Vegas with two parents who were completely unfit to be parents, and I still in so many ways just want nothing to do with them,” she continued. “I don’t know where I’m going for Christmas.” “Family outings were always really s***ty growing up,” she said later in the episode after going ice skating with her manager, Jordan Worona, and his family. “I feel like my dad was really, really peak-level embarrassing, whether he was screaming at me or just cheap and rude. My mom would have never gotten dressed or been ready at a normal time, or gone ice skating. It’s something my family never would have done, so I do feel really uncomfortable in that regard. Hell would freeze over before I saw my parents happily holding hands and ice skating.” The blonde beauty also admitted that she most likely wasn’t going to be spending the holiday with her husband, Jake Paul. “It’s such a blessing having no family,” she joked. Tana ended up spending Christmas with her friends Imari Stuart and Isabella Fusco.

