According to Tana Mongeau, she might not be alive if it weren’t for Mod Sun. The YouTuber posted a sweet tribute for the rapper in honor of his birthday on Tuesday, March 10, and she got real about the huge impact he’s had on her life.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite human,” she wrote on Instagram. “I simply question every day if I’d be alive if it wasn’t for your existence. We’ve come along way and I’m never not grateful for that. You teach me new s**t every day and I will never not love a minute I spend with you. I’d keep telling Instagram how much you rock but I’m sitting on stage while you perform yet another sold out show and I’d rather watch that then tell you in person, so bye.”

For those who forgot, the two stars actually got close while they were both dating Bella Thorne. That’s right, the social media star and the “Shoot ‘Em Down” crooner were both in a relationship with the former Shake It Up actress at the same time.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Bella explained to Gay Times about being in the “throuple” back in January 2019. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label on too many things. It is what it is.”

“Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult,” she also told Cosmopolitan. “It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people. If it works, you can spend a weekend with two people and you’re all hanging out and having fun … sharing stories up late at night. Kind of having fun acting like children in that way. It’s a really fun experience and I have been able to capture that a couple times, and I just love that idea. I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I’m always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy.”

Bella and Tana were together for a year before calling it quits in February 2019. As for the Nickelodeon star and Mod, they broke up two months later, after getting into a big fight at the Coachella music festival.

