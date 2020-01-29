YouTuber JayStation — whose real name is Jason Ethier — is under fire from fans after he admitted to faking his girlfriend Alexia Marano‘s death. Previously, the 29-year-old uploaded a video to his channel that claimed Alexia had passed away in a drunk driving accident. He later posted two more videos about her death, one where he visited her “roadside memorial” and another where he attempted to contact her using an Ouija board.

However, on Sunday, January 26, Jason deleted his three previous videos and revealed in a new upload that he came up with this “prank” as a way to get more subscribers on the couple’s Dream Team YouTube channel. He also told viewers that Alexia was initially “okay” with the videos, but they have since broken up. Jason claimed that after she helped him film the since-deleted Ouija board video, Alexia left and reported him to the police for allegedly assaulting her with a weapon.

“Alexia was never dead at all,” he admitted in the 24-minute clip. “I thought of the idea, what if we fake your death and do a skit on YouTube pranking everybody saying it was just to… just to gain traction for the Dream Team channel.”

He continued, “So first we were gonna say she died, then do a Ouija board video, which I did. Then we were going to call her at 3:00 A.M. then we were gonna resurrect her and get more followers on our Dream Team channel. I put my entire YouTube at risk to do it. I put my channel at risk to do it.”

Jason also explained that he’s now in “serious trouble” with the law and claimed Canadian police officers came to his apartment with a warrant for his arrest. According to a disclaimer that Jason placed at the beginning of his video, where he lives, police can’t arrest anyone who has a warrant “if you are inside your house.”

After this video went public, Toronto police told Newsweek in a statement that “at this time, there is no Toronto Police warrant on file for a Jason Ethier.”

The YouTuber has received major backlash for his series of videos. Fans don’t know whether or not to believe his story about the police, which he said was “in no way a joke.” Some social media users have slammed YouTube for keeping Jason’s channel on the site and they want him banned from uploading videos.

“[JayStation] lied about [Alexia dying] in a drunk driving accident. He exploited a tragedy, even faked a memorial video! Now he posts a video attempting to shift blame, it’s also monetized,” one person posted on Twitter.

Another added, “Just in case anyone didn’t know for sure if JayStation lied about his girlfriend dying for views. Toronto Police confirms no fatal accident occurred. This is a SERIOUS drunk driving fatality scam by a YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers.”

A third wrote, “JayStation shouldn’t be allowed to monetize any of his content based on Youtube rules. The entire channel is pure exploitation of lying to your audience with click bait titles, but most of all, content. How can you lie about your GF being dead for views? Wtf is wrong with [people].”

