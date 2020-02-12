YouTube star Gabi DeMartino and her boyfriend Collin Vogt are getting ready to take the next step in their relationship! In their most recent video, uploaded on Sunday, February 9, the couple revealed that they see themselves getting married “very shorty.”

While in the Bahamas filming the fifth season of her reality show with her sister Niki, Gabi decided to sit down with her boyfriend for a video answering fan questions about their five year relationship. Naturally, viewers took this as an opportunity to get the YouTube stars to spill all the tea about each other.

After they admitted that they plan to get married soon, the two remembered the first day they met on the beach, dished on having kids together and revealed their dream honeymoon destination.

“We were saying because we want to get married somewhere hot, like an island, we kind of want to do a cold honeymoon,” Gabi said. Collin added, “We were thinking like a ski lodge or something. You know those igloos that have a see through roof? Something like that.”

“We want to see the Northern Lights for our honeymoon,” they both said.

As for having kids, that won’t be until after they officially tie the knot.

“I want to be married for a long period of time before we have kids,” Gabi admitted. “I want to enjoy the marriage first.”

The couple even shared the names they’ve picked out for their future children — Elowyn or Clara for girls and Eden and River for boys.

As fans know, Gabi and Collin first started dating back in 2015 and, since then, have shared their relationship with their social media followers by posting adorable photos and videos of each other. In January 2019, the couple bought their first house together and for the past year have been showcasing their home’s renovation on Instagram.

It’s just a matter of time before the they make their love officially official and walk down the aisle!

