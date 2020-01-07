Niki & Gabi DeMartino Clap Back At Online Critics Who Slammed Their Relationship

Social media sister duo Niki and Gabi DeMartino have just addressed negative comments from fans regarding their latest YouTube video. On Sunday, January 5, the twins uploaded a video to their channel called “3 Sisters Forced to Bond in a Tiny Home Challenge.” In the video, Niki, Gabi and their third sister Alex DeMartino were forced to spend time together in a tiny home that was rented out by their video producer.

For those who missed it, after the girls spent most of the day in the small house taking photos, they started to get restless. In an effort to, hopefully, get kicked out and go home Gabi started banging pots and pans together. Not soon after, the property manager came into the house and asked them to leave.

Once the 17-minute video was uploaded, the twins started to receive feedback from fans who commented on the way the three sisters’ acted in the video and their relationship. After one Twitter user called out the girls for being “rude and inconsiderate,” Niki clapped back.

“We upload every week and [have] been on YouTube [for] 7+ years,” she wrote. “We’re allowed to have our moments, I feel bad but I don’t. It was just a weird plot twist and we thought it was entertaining. We’re still the same old just an off day.”

She also responded to a since-deleted tweet, which seemed to be about the way they were acting, and said, “I’m not embarrassed [though], we have no problem airing out our dirty laundry [because] not all sisters get along 24/7 & the whole incident was bizarre so we posted it. Everyone can have their own opinion [though, I don’t care].”

After she responded to another follower and explained that they apologized to the property manager off camera, Niki spoke out against the hate and opened up about the bond between the DeMartino sisters.

“Didn’t realize how many sister-police were online,” she explained to followers. “Not every set of sisters kiss & hug each other, hold hands or cry on one another. Good for you if you do, but we air out our dirty laundry to make sure those other types of sisters can laugh, relate & find humor in the bickering.”

“Everyone can be brats, just not everyone films themselves acting that way. Some people have shame and some have no shame,” she added. “At least you know we’re real.”

Gabi also took to Twitter and responded to the comments about the video. She stood up for her sister and took the blame for how they all acted.

“Honestly it’s my fault we look ungrateful I just love being a drama queen and making something out of nothing for theatrics,” she admitted. “Hate on me not my sis [please] and thank [you].”

