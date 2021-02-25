A love story for the ages! Gabi DeMartino and Collin Vogt first started dating in 2015, and have been total goals ever since. Between filming romantic dates for YouTube and setting up various Instagram photo shoots, fans can feel their love through the screen.

The internet star and her other half celebrated their five-year anniversary in July 2020, and months later, announced their engagement. “Coolest anniversary in the strangest of times,” the internet personality captioned a series of pics at the time. “You never fail to amaze me, Collin. I truly felt like your Juliet tonight! This has been my favorite of our anniversaries.”

Collin got down on one knee and proposed to Gabi in November 2020. Us Weekly broke the news, and a little over a month later, the couple confirmed their engagement in a YouTube video. “On Thanksgiving 2020, my life changed forever. Here’s to going public,” Gabi wrote on Instagram alongside her engagement photos. “Forever can never be long enough for me to feel like I’ve had long enough with you.”

To celebrate Gabi and Collin’s life together, take a walk down memory lane and relive their relationship from the start. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Collin and Gabi’s long-term love!

