Days after Gabi DeMartino‘s OnlyFans drama, her twin sister, Niki DeMartino, spoke out and said she’s “horrified” about the entire situation.

The YouTube star made headlines on December 1 after her OnlyFans subscribers got a message from Gabi reading, “Won’t put my panties on,” along with an option to unlock a video for $3. As it turns out, the clip showed the influencer as a young child in the nude. Fans took to social media and slammed the internet star for sharing that content on her OnlyFans. In statement to The Daily Beast, the website confirmed the deactivation of her account due to a “violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.”

Following the incident, Gabi issued an apology via Twitter and on her YouTube channel.

“I’m sorry I didn’t think that one through. Period,” she tweeted. The vlogger explained that she thought her OnlyFans account could act as a “finsta page where I share stuff as I would [with] friends.”

In her own social media statement, Niki said she’s “hurting” and announced that the sisters were taking a break from their joint YouTube channel.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Gabi’s OnlyFans scandal.

